The United States, Japan and South Korea renewed their "resolute" pledge to seek the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea, according to a joint statement from the three allies released Saturday. US, S.Korea, Japan reaffirm pledge to seek N.Korea's denuclearization

The statement came after new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held his first meetings with South Korean Foreign Minister Choe Tae-yul and Japan's top diplomat Takeshi Iwaya on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Saturday.

"The Secretary and Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions ," it said.

"They expressed their serious concerns over and the need to address together the DPRK's nuclear and missile programs, malicious cyber activities including cryptocurrency thefts, and increasing military cooperation with Russia," it added.

The three sent a "strong warning" that they "will not tolerate any provocations or threats to their homelands," and vowed to maintain and strengthen international sanctions against Pyongyang.

They also said they were committed to "the immediate resolution of the issues of abductees, detainees, and unrepatriated prisoners of war as well as the issue of separated families".

Largely cut off from the world diplomatically and economically, and under a bevy of sanctions, North Korea with its ongoing nuclear weapons programme has been a major thorn in the side of the United States for years.

President Donald Trump, who had a rare series of meetings with Kim Jong Un during his first term in office, has said he will reach out again to the North Korean leader, calling Kim a "smart guy".

Despite Trump's diplomatic overtures, North Korea said in January that its nuclear programme would continue "indefinitely".

Pyongygang also said earlier this month it would not tolerate any "provocation" by the United States after Rubio called it a "rogue state" in a radio interview.

It has also slammed a visit by a US nuclear submarine to a naval base in South Korea this month as a "hostile military act".

A summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi collapsed in 2019 over talks on sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

