Mon, Sept 08, 2025
US SC temporarily blocks reinstatement of FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter as Trump appeals

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 08:37 pm IST

The Supreme Court granted Trump an administrative stay, allowing him to keep FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter from her post.

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Donald Trump on Monday to keep a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission away from her post for now, temporarily pausing a judicial order that required the reinstatement of the commissioner who the Republican president has sought to oust.

The stay was issued by Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency filings arising in Washington, D.C.(Getty Images via AFP)
The stay was issued by Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency filings arising in Washington, D.C.

The court's action, known as an administrative stay, gives the justices additional time to consider Trump's formal request to let him fire Rebecca Slaughter from the consumer protection agency that enforces antitrust law prior to her term expiring.

The stay was issued by Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency filings arising in Washington, D.C.

