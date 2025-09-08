US SC temporarily blocks reinstatement of FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter as Trump appeals

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Donald Trump on Monday to keep a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission away from her post for now, temporarily pausing a judicial order that required the reinstatement of the commissioner who the Republican president has sought to oust. The stay was issued by Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency filings arising in Washington, D.C.(Getty Images via AFP)

The court's action, known as an administrative stay, gives the justices additional time to consider Trump's formal request to let him fire Rebecca Slaughter from the consumer protection agency that enforces antitrust law prior to her term expiring.

