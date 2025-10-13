US sees travel chaos: Key airports ground flights for hours, FAA issues warning as nor'easter slams east coast

Major US airports have delayed flights on Monday due to extreme weather, causing substantial delays for travelers. US airports: Extreme weather leads to major flight delays at US airports, particularly LaGuardia, where average delays exceed two hours, with some up to four. The FAA indicates a 60% likelihood of continued delays.(Bloomberg)

The average delay for aircraft departing from New York's LaGuardia (LGA) Airport is more than two hours, while some flights are being held for almost four hours, Daily Mail reported.

There is a 60 percent possibility that these delays may be prolonged, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

US flight delays and nor'easter

The warning comes as East Coast is experiencing severe gusts and heavy rainfall due to the nor'easter.

Strong winds have also prompted the FAA to impose a ground stop at Boston Logan Airport (BOS) until at least 11 a.m. ET.

Although some aircraft are already delayed up to six hours and 33 minutes, the average delay is currently about three hours and 42 minutes.

Which US airports are facing flight delays?

Major US and Canadian airports, including Cleveland, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Washington, Ottawa, and Quebec City, have also experienced disruptions due to the ground stop.

975 flights suffered delays, with an average delay of 41 minutes and some flights being delayed for as long as 89 minutes, according to airlines.

A state of emergency has been declared for millions of Americans in New Jersey and New York, with significant rainfall and severe winds of up to 45 mph expected until Monday night.

Newark International Airport

Citing heavy cloud cover, Newark International Airport (EWR) announced a departure delay beginning at 9:40 am ET.

Although the wait time is only 15 minutes overall, the airport warned that it will probably grow.

Over 1,300 planes have been delayed, according to LGA.

Additionally, the airport implemented a temporary ground stop from 9:51 am to 11:00 am; nonetheless, the entire delay program is scheduled to last until 12:59 am on Tuesday day.

While BOS acknowledged that runway and taxiway development is partially to blame for the delays, wait times have gone up as a result of low skies and high winds.

The delay program, which began at 8:30 a.m., is scheduled to operate until 12:59 a.m. on Tuesday.

Moreover, flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Arizona are typically delayed by roughly 50 minutes due to low cloud ceilings that hinder vision for approaching planes.