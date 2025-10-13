What is Seteve Witkoff's net worth? A look at Trump special envoy's real estate career

US President Donald Trump applauds special envoy Steve Witkoff's negotiation skills and personability, calling him “Henry Kissinger who doesn't leak.” Steve Witkoff, US special envoy, is recognized for his negotiation efforts regarding Israeli hostages. Trump commends his skills.(AP)

Witkoff receives a standing ovation from the Knesset following Trump's lengthy account of Witkoff's negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Witkoff thanks UK for its role in hostage release

US special envoy Steve Witkoff praises the UK for its involvement "in assisting and coordinating efforts that have led us to this historic day in Israel" as Israeli hostages are being freed from Hamas captivity.

Taking to X, he praised UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell for his “incredible input and tireless efforts”.

Speaking to Sky News, UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said that his nation had played a "key role behind the scenes," and that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's attendance at Monday's signing ceremony in Egypt "demonstrates the key role that we have played." Witkoff's recognition followed Phillipson's statement.

Washington responded to the claim in a way that was uncharacteristically straightforward. In addition to calling Phillipson "delusional," the US ambassador to Israel said she could thank Trump “to set the record straight.”"

As the first phase of the truce begins, the ambassador has become a public stand-in for the administration.

What is Seteve Witkoff net worth?

With a $2 billion net worth, Steve Witkoff is a diplomat, lawyer, and real estate developer, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He began his career as a real estate lawyer before switching to real estate investing and starting the Witkoff Group, which now owns a number of significant properties, including the Woolworth Building, the Daily News Building, and the Park Lane Hotel. Witkoff took part in the truce and hostage-exchange talks between Israel and Hamas in the beginning of 2025.

Who are Steve Witkoff's parents?

On March 15, 1957, Steve Witkoff was born to Jewish parents Martin and Lois in the Bronx borough of New York City. He grew up on Long Island. First attending Union College in Schenectady, Witkoff later transferred to Hofstra University in Hempstead for his higher education. He graduated from Hofstra in 1980 with a BA in political science and in 1983 with a JD.

Steve Witkoff's real estate career

Witkoff worked for Dreyer & Traub, a real estate law company in New York City, after graduating from law school. He then worked as a real estate lawyer with Rosenman & Colin. In order to start managing and making investments in real estate, Witkoff and fellow real estate lawyer Larry Gluck established Stellar Management in 1985. The two acquired low-cost housing complexes in the Bronx and Manhattan, eventually acquiring about 85 properties. The Daily News Building and 33 Maiden Lane were acquired by Stellar Management in the 1990s. After leaving the company in 1997, Witkoff founded the Witkoff Group, a real estate company, where he served as chairman and CEO. In 1998, he and his business partner Rubin Schron paid $138 million for the landmark Woolworth Building.

The Witkoff Group owned equity in more than 7,000 apartments, as well as a number of hotels and land developments, and by the end of 1998, it operated over 11 million square feet of commercial and retail real estate. In 2013, Witkoff spent $660 million for the Park Lane Hotel, one of the iconic properties he continued to acquire in the twenty-first century. In the same year, he and the company Fisher Brothers paid $223 million for a piece of property in Tribeca, where they built the residential skyscraper 111 Murray Street, which debuted in 2018. Witkoff also has a lot of commercial connections in the Middle East.