US Senate's big move to end 40-day shutdown, here's what happens next

The US Senate on Sunday advanced a measure to reopen the federal government, signaling the first major step toward ending a 40-day shutdown that has disrupted federal services, delayed food aid, and snarled air travel nationwide. Several US senators at a news conference during a vote at the US Capitol in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)

In a procedural vote, senators moved forward on a House-passed bill that will be amended to fund the government through January 30, while also including three full-year appropriations bills. If the amended bill clears the Senate, it will return to the House for final approval before being sent to President Donald Trump for his signature - a process expected to take several days.

The deal comes amid growing economic and political pressure as the shutdown entered its sixth week, threatening travel chaos during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and raising fears of a negative hit to fourth-quarter growth.

Shutdown deal and key provisions

Under an agreement negotiated with Democrats, Republicans consented to hold a December vote on extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) - a major Democratic priority in the funding battle, according to sources familiar with the talks.

The resolution would also reverse at least some of the Trump administration’s mass layoffs of federal employees during the shutdown and fully fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for one year.

“All federal employees, including members of our military and Coast Guard, the Capitol police officers, Border Patrol agents, TSA screeners, and air-traffic controllers, will receive their back wages under the deal,” said Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The bipartisan deal was reportedly brokered by Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen (both Democrats from New Hampshire) and Angus King, an independent from Maine. However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer voted against the measure, signaling continued Democratic unease over the compromise.

Mounting pressure to end shutdown

Sunday marked the 40th day of the government shutdown - the longest in US history - leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed and key services crippled.

National parks remain closed, food aid programs are delayed, and staff shortages in air traffic control have caused widespread flight disruptions.

“The effects of the shutdown have finally caught up to everyone,” said Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), adding that “temperatures cool, the atmospheric pressure increases outside and all of a sudden it looks like things will come together.”

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett warned that the continued closure could tip the economy into contraction this quarter, particularly if air travel does not normalize before Thanksgiving, which falls on November 27.

All you need to know about the shutdown move

How long has the government been shut down?

The shutdown has lasted 40 days as of Sunday, making it the longest in US history.

What does the new funding bill do?

It funds the federal government through January 30, 2026, includes three full-year spending bills, restores back pay for workers, and funds food assistance programs.

What happens next?

The Senate must pass the amended bill, after which it goes to the House of Representatives and then to President Trump for approval.

What role does healthcare play in the deal?

The ACA subsidies are central to the funding dispute. Republicans agreed to a December vote on extending them but oppose permanent renewal.

When could the shutdown end?

(With inputs from AP)