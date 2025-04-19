US set for second wave of protests with 400 rallies in 50 states against Donald Trump

The United States is set to witness its second wave of large-scale protests on Saturday, as organisers aim to transform mounting dissatisfaction with Donald Trump’s presidency into a grassroots movement. A protestor holds a draw depicting US President Donal Trump bearing the writing 'Criminal' during an anti-Trump protest called by Democrats Abroad organisation in Madrid's Puerta del Sol on March 29, 2025. (AFP FILE)

An estimated 400 rallies are set to unfold across the United States, led by the activist collective 50501, whose name symbolises its mission: 50 protests in 50 states, united as one movement, reported The Guardian.

This is the fourth big protest organised by the group since Trump became president on 20 January. One earlier event was “No Kings Day” on 17 February, which became more relevant when Trump later called himself a king on social media.

The 5 April “Hands Off” protests, which saw 1,200 demonstrations across the country, may soon be eclipsed by a new wave of action. Organisers are now calling on 11 million people, approximately 3.5 per cent of the US population, to join the upcoming rallies.

Protests may surpass April’s turnout

If met, that number would likely surpass the April 5 turnout, which was driven by widespread opposition to what critics described as Trump’s aggressive dismantling of government institutions, the report added.

That effort was reportedly led by the president’s close ally, tech billionaire Elon Musk, and his informal “department of government efficiency,” known as the DOGE unit.

Heather Dunn, a spokesperson for 50501, said the purpose of Saturday’s protests is “to protect our democracy against the rise of authoritarianism under the Trump administration.”

She described the group as a nonpartisan, nonviolent grassroots movement that stands for democracy, upholds the Constitution, and opposes executive overreach.

“We have registered Democrats, registered independents and registered Republicans all marching because they all believe in America, because they all believe in a fair government that puts people before profits,” she told the Washington Post.

On Saturday in Washington DC, protests are set to take place outside Vice President JD Vance’s residence at the Washington Naval Observatory, as well as in Lafayette Square.

A march will begin near the George Washington Monument and proceed toward the White House, advocating for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man with US protected status who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador from Maryland, according to court rulings.