US severe thunderstorms forecast: Tornado risks loom over 36mn people; Here’s which states could be most affected

Severe thunderstorms are expected to rumble over a large portion of the United States on Monday, with the Upper Midwest perhaps experiencing the worst devastation. US severe thunderstorms forecast: Tornado risk is reliant upon the storm's composition and the amount of sunlight on Monday afternoon.(Getty Images via AFP)

From northern Minnesota to southwest Texas, 36 million people are at risk of severe storms that could bring with them powerful tornadoes, hail and dangerous straight-line winds.

Monday is expected to see two rounds of storms: one that will move across Minnesota by midday, and another that is expected to occur by the afternoon and last into the evening.

Minnesota, Wisconsin, and northern Iowa are expected to be hit with a number of catastrophic storms.

The tornado risk is reliant upon the storm's composition and the amount of sunlight on Monday afternoon.

The formation of distinct supercells ahead and away from the main squall line would allow for the possibility of powerful tornadoes.

Straight-line winds and weaker, transient tornadoes are likely to be imbedded if the storms rapidly turn linear.

US Severe thunderstorms: Which cities are at greater risk?

The cities facing the greatest risk from tornadoes include Minneapolis, Rochester, Minnesota; La Crosse, Wisconsin; and Des Moines, Iowa.

Twin Cities officials are keeping a close watch on the weather system. Residents should have an emergency plan, keep their devices fully charged, and pay attention to outside warning sirens, Ramsey County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Judd Freed told NBC station KARE of Minneapolis.

“If you do hear those sirens tomorrow, stop what you’re doing if you’re outside — if you’re out in the park or wherever — start looking for some shelter and find out what’s going on,” Freed warned.

Meanwhile, flash flooding in Oklahoma over the weekend claimed at least one life. According to the Lawton Police Department, the tragedy occurred on Saturday after a vehicle collided with standing water.

From northern Vermont to western Texas, 46 million people are at risk of severe storms as the storm system that caused Monday's outbreak moves east into Tuesday.

There will be two areas in this region that have a marginally higher likelihood of destructive storms: the Ohio Valley into the interior Northeast and west Texas into central Oklahoma.

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Oklahoma City; and Wichita Falls, Texas, are among the cities that could face flooding on Tuesday. On Wednesday, flooding is possible in Texarkana, Texas, and Fayetteville, Arkansas.