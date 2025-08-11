Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

US Steel Clairton Coke Works: What to know about the Pennsylvania plant where explosion injured many

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Aug 11, 2025 10:32 pm IST

An explosion at US Steel's Clairton Coke Works in Allegheny County, PA, left several injured. The plant sits along the Monongahela River near Pittsburgh.

Several people were injured following an explosion at the US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Videos from the scene show thick black smoke rising from the facility, as emergency responders continue to work on-site.

Explosion at US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Pennsylvania leaves many injured.(UnSplash)
Explosion at US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Pennsylvania leaves many injured.(UnSplash)

Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi addressed the incident in a social media post, stating, "Just a report of an explosion! Asking for multiple ambulances! My prayers go out to anyone involved in this tragedy and their families and community."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also responded, stating, “My Administration is in touch with local officials in Clairton, PA as they respond to an explosion at US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant this morning. @PEMAHQ and @PAStatePolice are in touch with first responders and have offered all assistance. The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities. Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community.”

Abigail Gardner, director of communications for Allegheny County, confirmed to CNN that there have been no reported fatalities at the Clairton Coke Works at this time.

Also Read: What happened in Pennsylvania? Massive explosion reported at US Clairton Coke Works plant; ‘Felt like thunder’

About US Steel Clairton Coke Works

Located along the Monongahela River, just south of Pittsburgh, the Clairton Coke Works is a massive industrial complex owned by US Steel. According to CNN, it is the largest coking facility in North America. The plant converts raw coal into coke, a key component used in steelmaking, using multiple coke oven batteries where coal is processed at high temperatures.

This is not the first incident at the plant. On February 5, 2025, a hydraulic failure at the facility’s “B” Battery triggered a loud explosion, injuring two workers. The failure involved a malfunctioning switch, which caused a buildup of combustible material that subsequently ignited, according to WESA.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / US Steel Clairton Coke Works: What to know about the Pennsylvania plant where explosion injured many
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On