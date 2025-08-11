US Steel Clairton Coke Works: What to know about the Pennsylvania plant where explosion injured many

Several people were injured following an explosion at the US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Videos from the scene show thick black smoke rising from the facility, as emergency responders continue to work on-site. Explosion at US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Pennsylvania leaves many injured.(UnSplash)

Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi addressed the incident in a social media post, stating, "Just a report of an explosion! Asking for multiple ambulances! My prayers go out to anyone involved in this tragedy and their families and community."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also responded, stating, “My Administration is in touch with local officials in Clairton, PA as they respond to an explosion at US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant this morning. @PEMAHQ and @PAStatePolice are in touch with first responders and have offered all assistance. The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities. Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community.”

Abigail Gardner, director of communications for Allegheny County, confirmed to CNN that there have been no reported fatalities at the Clairton Coke Works at this time.

About US Steel Clairton Coke Works

Located along the Monongahela River, just south of Pittsburgh, the Clairton Coke Works is a massive industrial complex owned by US Steel. According to CNN, it is the largest coking facility in North America. The plant converts raw coal into coke, a key component used in steelmaking, using multiple coke oven batteries where coal is processed at high temperatures.

This is not the first incident at the plant. On February 5, 2025, a hydraulic failure at the facility’s “B” Battery triggered a loud explosion, injuring two workers. The failure involved a malfunctioning switch, which caused a buildup of combustible material that subsequently ignited, according to WESA.