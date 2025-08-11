A massive explosion at the Clairton Coke Works steel plant in Pennsylvania on Monday morning left multiple people injured, officials reported. Emergency crews quickly responded as thick smoke billowed from the site. The full extent of the injuries remains unclear, according to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4, as reported by The Daily Mail. Explosion at Clairton Coke Works steel plant injures multiple individuals.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Also Read: What happened in Pennsylvania? Massive explosion reported at US Clairton Coke Works plant, 3 injured

Video emerges from the US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant explosion

According to WTAE, a video from Sky4, Pittsburgh’s sole news helicopter, captures the fire crew battling the flames after the explosion. Dispatchers have confirmed to the media outlet that multiple people have been injured; however, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the explosion is unknown as of 11:30 am EST. Officials declared the explosion a mass casualty incident to deployed additional EMS resources to the scene, as reported by Daily Mail.

Clairton Mayor addresses massive explosion

Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi posted on social media, addressing the explosion with a mass casualty. The Mayor wrote, "Just a report of an explosion! Asking for multiple ambulances! My prayers go out to anyone involved in this tragedy and their families and community."

According to WTAE, reporter Yazmin Rodriguez spoke with Zachary Buday, who was near the scene during the explosion and shared his experience. Buday shared, “Felt like thunder. Shook the scaffold, shook my chest, then shook the building. Then we saw the smoke coming up from the steel mill.”