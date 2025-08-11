What happened in Pennsylvania? Massive explosion reported at US Clairton Coke Works plant; ‘Felt like thunder’

An explosion at the US Clairton Coke Works facility in Pennsylvania on Monday left several workers injured, a source told WTAE. Blast at at US Clairton Coke Works plant(X@AZ_Intel_)

Dispatchers said multiple persons have been injured in the blast, adding that they have no idea about the extent of wounds.

As firefighters fight blaze, the helicopter footage on Internet shows a lot of smoke coming from the US plant.

The factory is situated near Clairton, Pennsylvania, about 20 miles south of Pittsburgh, on the banks of the Monongahela River.

According to U.S. Steel, the factory is the biggest coke manufacturing plant in the United States, producing over 4.3 million tons of coke a year while running 10 coke oven batteries.

“Just a report of an explosion! Asking for multiple ambulances! My prayers go out to anyone involved in this tragedy and their families and community,” Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi wrote on X.

‘Felt like thunder,’ says witness

Yazmin Rodriguez, a WTAE reporter, talked to Zachary Buday, who was working near the explosion site.

“Felt like thunder. Shook the scaffold, shook my chest, then shook the building. Then we saw the smoke coming up from the steel mill,” Buday said.

What authorities have said on Clairton explosion

According to Allegheny County Emergency Services, a fire broke at the factory around 10:51 a.m.

Five individuals were taken by the EMS, but they refused to disclose their health.

As of right now, there are no confirmed fatalities, Allegheny County communications director Abigail Gardner told the Associated Press.

The Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, stated that his government was coordinating with local authorities to tackle the situation.

“The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities,” Shapiro informed in a post on X. “Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community.”

Allegheny County Emergency Services, which arrived at the scene to douse the fire, stated that it was a “active scene” and refused to provide any further information.

In North America, the Clairton Coke Works is regarded as the biggest coking facility. Coking is a way of raising coal's temperature over 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit without oxygen in order to remove the raw coal's volatile components.