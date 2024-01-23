US Supreme Court allows agents to cut razor wire installed along Mexico border

In a divided decision, the US Supreme Court has granted Border Patrol agents permission to temporarily resume cutting razor wire installed by Texas along a key stretch of the US-Mexico border. The 5-4 vote allows the removal of concertina wire along the banks of the Rio Grande, a move intended to deter migrants from entering the US illegally. The ongoing legal battle between the Biden administration and Texas involves the state's aggressive measures to enhance border security, including the use of razor wire. A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands next to migrants seeking asylum before being returned to Mexico from the United States after U.S. authorities prevented their crossing, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 22, 2024. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez(REUTERS)

The vote clears the way for Border Patrol agents to address the sharp wire, which has caused injuries to some migrants. The Justice Department contends that the barrier hampers the government's ability to patrol the border effectively and assist migrants in need. The Supreme Court's one-page order did not provide any explanations, marking a victory for the Biden administration while the lawsuit continues.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had authorized the installation of razor wire as part of a broader strategy to curb illegal crossings from Mexico. The absence of deterrents like razor wire, according to Abbott's spokesman Andrew Mahaleris, could encourage migrants to undertake unsafe crossings, complicating the work of Texas border personnel.

While the legal battle unfolds, the White House applauded the Supreme Court's decision, criticizing what it deems political stunts by Texas. The concertina wire spans approximately 30 miles near Eagle Pass, a hotspot for illegal crossings. The Texas Military Department recently took control of Eagle Park, restricting access for Border Patrol agents.

Abbott has implemented various measures, including floating barriers in the Rio Grande and allowing arrests on trespassing charges, all of which face legal challenges from the Biden administration. In court, the administration argued that the wire impedes Border Patrol efforts, asserting federal immigration law supremacy over Texas' border control initiatives.

The Supreme Court's decision saw Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor siding with the administration. On the other hand, Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Clarence Thomas voted in favor of Texas. The legal dispute continues as both sides navigate the complexities of immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border.