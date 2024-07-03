US trade deficit jumps in May to highest level since 2022, Gap widens 0.8%

The US trade deficit widened in May to the largest since 2022 as a decline in exports of merchandise exceeded a drop in imports. Shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, on Friday, June 28, 2024. The US Census Bureau is scheduled to release trade balance figures on July 3. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The gap in goods and services trade grew 0.8% from the prior month to $75.1, the widest since October 2022, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a $76.5 billion deficit.

The value of goods and services exports decreased 0.7%, while imports fell 0.3%. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

A widening of the trade deficit is expected to subtract from gross domestic product for a second straight quarter. Prior to the latest results, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow forecast showed trade subtracting nearly a percentage point from second-quarter growth.

A drop in shipments of goods to overseas customers to the lowest since November was led by a decline in the value of industrial supplies, aircraft and automobiles. Limited economic growth in overseas markets and a strong US dollar are restraining demand for US goods and services.

Meanwhile, the US appetite for imported merchandise may continue to cool amid restrained consumer spending and a recent pickup in retail inventories. Imports of goods fell 0.4% in May, the trade report showed.

On an inflation-adjusted basis, the merchandise trade deficit widened to $94.5 billion in May, the largest in more than a year.

