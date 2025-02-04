US transport secretary Sean Duffy's provocative reality show past emerges: ‘Mooning women’

US President Donald Trump's transportation secretary Sean Duffy has gone viral after clips from his stint in reality TV shows surfaced on social media, showing him dancing in his underwear suggestively. In the video from the 1997 show “The Real World: Boston”, Duffy is seen dancing in his underwear and later only with a towel

In the video from the 1997 show “The Real World: Boston”, Duffy is seen dancing in his underwear and later only with a towel around his waist to entertain his castmates, reported Daily Mail. In another he is shown taking his pants off to tease women in the cast of the show.

The clip has a voiceover that says, “Another juicy secret about The Real World is Sean's not a lumberjack, he's a Chippendale dancer.”

The comment references Duffy's introduction to the show as someone winning lumberjack competitions and instead portrays him as an adult dancer.

These were not the only eye-brow raising moments from Sean Duffy's past. In the show he was typically portrayed as spontaneous and flirtatious, often acting obsessed with his lesbian roommate Genesis Moss.

He was often seen making advances towards other castmates and skipped a scheduled meeting with at-risk children he was mentoring, to “hook up with a local girl”, reported The Daily Mail.

The former Fox News star, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, would appear on popular MTV reality shows like "The Real World: Boston," "Road Rules: All Stars," and “Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Seasons.”

His wife, and Fox News colleague, Rachel Campos also appeared in “Real World: San Francisco”. He has nine children.

Duffy is currently engaged in efforts to ensure safety in the US aviation industry in the wake of the Washington Reagan Airport tragedy that claimed 67 lives.

He is the second former Fox News star to become a member of Donald Trump's cabinet this year, after defence secretary Pete Hegseth.