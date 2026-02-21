US troops ready to attack Iran? Alleged steak, lobster meal sparks massive buzz; ‘it’s on’

A social media claim suggesting US troops are being served luxury meals ahead of a potential conflict with Iran has ignited speculation online, though no official confirmation supports the theory. The claim taps into a long-running internet theory that “surf-and-turf” meals served to service members signal imminent deployment. (X/ @InterceptorNews)

On Feb 21, former US military aide Buzz Patterson reshared a post from Interceptor News claiming, “BREAKING: US Troops received menus including steak, pie, crab legs & lobster,” adding the cryptic caption: “IYKYK. It’s on.”

The remark fueled speculation that military action could be imminent.

There has been no statement from the United States Department of Defense confirming any operational link to the reported meals or indicating new military action.

