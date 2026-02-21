US troops ready to attack Iran? Alleged steak, lobster meal sparks massive buzz; ‘it’s on’
A social media claim about luxury meals for US troops has sparked speculation of imminent conflict with Iran.
A social media claim suggesting US troops are being served luxury meals ahead of a potential conflict with Iran has ignited speculation online, though no official confirmation supports the theory.
On Feb 21, former US military aide Buzz Patterson reshared a post from Interceptor News claiming, “BREAKING: US Troops received menus including steak, pie, crab legs & lobster,” adding the cryptic caption: “IYKYK. It’s on.”
The remark fueled speculation that military action could be imminent.
There has been no statement from the United States Department of Defense confirming any operational link to the reported meals or indicating new military action.
Also Read: As Trump weighs Iran strike, UK moves to block US from using British bases
Why steak and lobster sparked alarm
The resurfaced claim taps into a long-running internet theory that “surf-and-turf” meals served to service members signal imminent deployment or heightened danger.
According to The Daily Dot, rumors about steak-and-lobster meals gained traction online in 2025 after viral videos showed soldiers receiving upscale dining hall meals. Some commenters speculated such meals were a “last meal” before deployment, while others linked them to extended missions or hazardous assignments.
The theory has circulated for years across forums and social media, often resurfacing during periods of geopolitical tension.
Also Read: F-35s, F-22s, warships: US' biggest Middle East deployment since 2003 amid ‘imminent’ war with Iran
What the meals typically mean
However, The Daily Dot reported there is no official military policy linking luxury meals to combat deployment. Service members and online commenters have noted that surf-and-turf meals are commonly served on holidays, special observances, or as morale boosters.
In a widely shared 2025 video cited by the outlet, a soldier clarified that a steak-and-lobster meal coincided with the US Army’s birthday celebration rather than any operational deployment.
The latest claims circulated amid heightened geopolitical tensions. Experts caution that such claims, without official confirmation, should not be interpreted as evidence of impending military action.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More