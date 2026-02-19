US-Iran war could be imminent and span weeks: Report

The Trump administration appears closer to a major war in the Middle East, with officials and advisers signaling that military action against Iran could begin sooner rather than later. US President Donald Trump (AP)

Any US military operation in Iran would likely be extensive, unfolding over weeks and resembling a full-scale war rather than a limited, targeted strike like last month’s operation in Venezuela, Axios reported.

The campaign would almost certainly involve close coordination with Israel and would be far broader in scope than the Israeli-led 12-day conflict last June, which the United States later joined to eliminate Iran’s underground nuclear facilities.

Such a conflict would carry profound consequences for the region and potentially define the remaining three years of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Iran, US and Geneva talks Trump advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for three hours in Geneva.

Although both sides publicly described the talks as making progress, US officials privately expressed skepticism about closing the remaining gaps, the report added.

Vice President JD Vance echoed that mixed assessment in an interview with Fox News, saying negotiations had “gone well” in some respects but stressing that Trump’s red lines were “not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through.”

Vance made clear that while Trump continues to prefer a diplomatic resolution, he could decide that talks have “reached their natural end.”

More than 150 US military cargo flights have transported weapons systems and ammunition into the region. In just the past 24 hours, another 50 fighter jets, including F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s, were sent.

Senator Lindsey Graham has suggested that strikes could still be weeks away, though others believe the timeline could accelerate, the report stated.

“The boss is getting fed up,” one Trump adviser said. “Some people around him warn against going to war with Iran, but I think there is a 90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks.”

Following the Geneva talks, US officials indicated that Iran is expected to return with a detailed proposal within two weeks.