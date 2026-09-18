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‘US visa not license to cheat’: Trump administration targets fake jobs and sham employers amid immigration crackdown

US Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito has warned employers against manipulating the visa system.

Updated on: Sep 18, 2026, 06:51:43 IST
By Asmi
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US Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito has warned employers against manipulating the visa system through fake jobs, sham employers and wage kickbacks, saying businesses that rely on such practices should expect investigations.

Trump administration targets fake jobs and sham employers. (AFP)
Trump administration targets fake jobs and sham employers. (AFP)

“A visa is not a license to cheat American workers. Fake jobs. Sham employers. Wage kickbacks.

If your business model depends on gaming our immigration system, it deserves an investigation.

American jobs. American wages. Zero patience for fraud." D’Esposito said in a post on X.

Also read: H-1B, US citizenship in focus as Texas Republican Chip Roy backs sweeping immigration changes

DOL targets alleged H-1B abuse

The DOL OIG said in July that it had launched a nationwide investigation into suspected fraud involving the H-1B and PERM programs. According to the agency, investigators are examining allegations including fraudulent applications, coercive wage-kickback arrangements and the use of foreign workers at wages below required levels.

The agency has specifically highlighted wage kickbacks as an area of concern. Such arrangements can involve employers requiring H-1B workers to return part of their wages, including through threats related to employment.

Federal law requires H-1B employers to pay workers at least the required wage, generally the higher of the prevailing wage or the employer’s actual wage for similarly employed workers. The Department of Labor also restricts deductions that would effectively reduce an H-1B worker’s pay below the required wage.

Also read: No migrant releases at US border for 16 months: What happens to people caught crossing illegally under Trump's policy

Investigators conduct field checks

The crackdown has included field investigations. In August, the DOL OIG said investigators conducted checks in Dallas at locations associated with companies that had received hundreds of approved H-1B petitions.

According to the agency, investigators visited a multi-story building associated with more than 500 approved H-1B applications and found several offices with signs of inactivity, including locked doors and limited evidence of active business operations.

The OIG has also warned that employers and labor brokers suspected of submitting fraudulent applications could face scrutiny as part of the investigation.

For legitimate H-1B employers, the program continues to require compliance with federal wage and employment rules. Employers must meet Labor Department requirements covering wages and working conditions, among other obligations.

D’Esposito’s latest message signals that the OIG intends to keep examining arrangements it believes could undermine those requirements. It also comes amid a larger immigration crackdown under the Donald Trump government.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asmi

Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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