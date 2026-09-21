US visa policy: 3 new groups to face online background vetting from October 1; Key details here

Starting from October 1, international media professionals, Mexican and Canadian specialists, and their family members accompanying them will be subject to compulsory examination of their public social media profiles during the US non-immigrant visa application process.

Starting October 1, media professionals and their families applying for US non-immigrant visas must publicly share their social media profiles. (AI Generated/Grok)

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The US Department of State has declared an extension of its compulsory digital presence evaluation, incorporating I, TN, and TD visa designations into standard online assessment procedures. Individuals applying within these classifications must configure their privacy parameters on platforms including LinkedIn, X, and Instagram to "public" or “open” status to enable consular review and clearance before admission.

3 category visas for social media vetting

The recently introduced categories address particular populations functioning with provisional authorization:

I Visas: Provided to international media professionals — encompassing international journalists, correspondents, and production teams — who enter the United States for journalistic endeavors or instructional media operations representing foreign entities.

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{{^usCountry}} TN Visas: Established for eligible citizens of Canada and Mexico delivering expert professional services pursuant to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TN Visas: Established for eligible citizens of Canada and Mexico delivering expert professional services pursuant to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). {{/usCountry}}

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TD Visas: Issued to spouses and unmarried dependent children accompanying principal TN visa recipients.

Social media checks now required for certain US Visa applicants

The Department of State asserted that all visa determinations constitute inherent national security assessments, characterizing this expansion as an essential initiative to detect potentially excludable persons who could represent a danger to public welfare or national security.

Diplomatic personnel shall examine publicly accessible conduct to confirm that such activity aligns with official records and that candidates exhibit authentic commitment to adhering to visa requirements.

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Since 2019, the US government has solicited social media identifiers on application documentation. The mandate for mandatory public disclosure represents an extension of preexisting policy measures that already mandate evaluation of H-1B specialty occupation workers, F-1 and M-1 academic students, J-1 cultural exchange participants, and multiple diplomatic and humanitarian visa categories.

Immigration specialists observe that although no definitive catalog of restricted material has been distributed, this mandate introduces supplementary procedural complexity. The heightened administrative responsibility associated with examining publicly available digital communications is anticipated to extend official processing durations, potentially resulting in diminished availability of appointment times and unforeseen postponements affecting news organizations and multinational enterprises relocating staff to the US.