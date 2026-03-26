USPS shipping prices to increase? What 8% surcharge means for users
USPS proposes an 8% temporary surcharge on Priority Mail and similar services to offset rising transportation costs.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) has proposed a temporary surcharge on several of its most widely used shipping services, raising concerns about potential price increases for customers. According to a report by Newsweek, the agency has filed a request with the Postal Regulatory Commission to introduce an 8 percent surcharge on products including Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express.
If approved, the change would take effect on April 26 and remain in place through January 17, 2027.
The proposed surcharge would also apply to USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select. However, USPS said that other services, such as First-Class Mail and standard postage stamps, would not be affected by the increase.
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The agency described the move as a temporary measure aimed at managing rising transportation costs. “We have steadfastly avoided surcharges,” USPS said in its filing, adding that the proposed charge is still lower than what some competitors impose for fuel alone.
Why USPS is proposing the surcharge
Postal officials say the surcharge is necessary to offset escalating fuel and transportation expenses. According to the report, these costs have increased more rapidly than USPS has been able to adjust its base pricing structure.
Private carriers like UPS and FedEx already use fuel surcharges that fluctuate with market conditions. USPS said its proposal is a “time-limited price adjustment” intended to bridge the gap while longer-term pricing solutions are considered.
What it means for users
If approved, customers using Priority Mail and similar shipping options could see an approximate 8 percent increase in costs during the surcharge period. The change would primarily affect businesses and individuals who rely on these faster delivery services.
USPS said that basic mailing options, including letters and standard postage, would remain unchanged, meaning everyday mail users may not be directly impacted.
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Financial pressures behind the move
Postmaster General David Steiner has warned lawmakers that the agency is under significant financial strain. He has told Congress that USPS could run out of cash within a year if current borrowing limits remain in place.
“In order to ensure our survival beyond next year, we need to increase our borrowing capacity so that we don't run out of cash,” Steiner said, as cited by Newsweek.
The Postal Service has been dealing with declining First-Class Mail volumes alongside rising operational costs. It reported a net loss of $9 billion in fiscal year 2025, following a $9.5 billion loss the previous year.
The Postal Regulatory Commission will review the proposal before making a final decision on whether the surcharge can be implemented.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More