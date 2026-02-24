FedEx sues Trump administration seeking ‘full refund’ on tariffs after US Supreme Court ruling

Days after the Supreme Court struck down US President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, logistics giant FedEx on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to recover duties it had paid under the invalidated measures. The SC decision delivered a major setback to a cornerstone of his economic agenda and opened the door to further legal challenges. (Bloomberg)

FedEx’s complaint, filed with the US Court of International Trade against Customs and Border Protection, seeks a full refund of duties paid on imported goods.

The court ruled last week that Trump had exceeded his authority by invoking emergency economic powers to impose the tariffs. The decision marked a significant setback to a central pillar of his economic agenda and paved the way for further legal challenges.

What is the suit by FedEx? The lawsuit represents the first attempt by a large company to reclaim its portion of an estimated $175 billion in levies collected after the Supreme Court ruling. Other companies are expected to pursue similar claims, according to a report by The Guardian.

FedEx named US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which collects tariffs; the agency’s commissioner Rodney Scott; and the United States of America as defendants.

The suit was filed in the US Court of International Trade. While the company did not specify an amount in its complaint, it said it was seeking a “full refund” of duties paid to the US government.

“While the supreme court did not address the issue of refunds, FedEx has taken necessary action to protect the company’s rights as an importer of record to seek duty refunds from US Customs and Border Protection,” the company said in a written statement, the report added.

Trump’s tariffs and refunds Tariffs have been central to Trump’s economic policy during his second term, with import duties imposed on goods from nearly every country under a novel interpretation of emergency powers law.

Several lawsuits challenging the measures had already been filed before the court’s decision. The tariffs generated more than $130 billion in revenue from importers.

Following the judgment, Trump invoked a separate statute to authorise a new order imposing broad 10 percent duties on imports, scheduled to take effect Tuesday. He later indicated the rate could rise to 15 percent.