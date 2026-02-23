US Customs to stop collecting Trump tariffs deemed illegal by Supreme Court from tomorrow

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says will halt collection of duties - deemed illegal by the Supreme Court last week - under International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) at 12:01 am EST (0501 GMT) on Tuesday, February 24, Reuters reported. In a 6-3 ruling Friday, the US Supreme Court found that Trump's use of an emergency powers statute to impose the tariffs was invalid. (REUTERS)

Despite Friday’s Supreme Court decision that ruled President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs are illegal, US importers were still paying duties on goods entering the country as the CBP was yet to update its Cargo System Management Service to remove the duties imposed by Trump under the IEEPA.

“Duties imposed pursuant to IEEPA under the following presidential actions, including all modifications and amendments, will no longer be in effect and will no longer be collected for goods entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:00 a.m. eastern time on February 24, 2026,” a CBP statement on govdelivery.com read.

The statement suggested that all kinds of tariffs imposed on US trading partners, including duties on countries such as India for Russian oil purchase, will not exist from February 24.

The statement listed the below-mentioned presidential orders under which duties will no longer be in effect from Tuesday:

-Executive Order 14193, Imposing Duties To Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border, 90 Fed. Reg. 9113 (Feb. 1, 2025), as amended;

-Executive Order 14194, Imposing Duties To Address the Situation at Our Southern Border, 90 Fed. Reg. 9117 (Feb. 1, 2025), as amended;

-Executive Order 14195, Imposing Duties To Address the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China, 90 Fed. Reg. 9121 (Feb. 1, 2025), as amended;

-Executive Order 14245, Imposing Tariffs on Countries Importing Venezuelan Oil; 90 Fed. Reg. 13829 (Mar. 24, 2025);

-Executive Order 14257, Regulating Imports With a Reciprocal Tariff To Rectify Trade Practices That Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits, 90 Fed. Reg. 15041 (Apr. 2, 2025), as amended;

-Executive Order 14323, Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of Brazil, 90 Fed. Reg. 37739 (July 30, 2025); and

-Executive Order 14329, Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation, 90 Fed. Reg. 38701 (Aug. 6, 2025), as amended.

In a 6-3 ruling Friday, the US Supreme Court found that Trump's use of an emergency powers statute to impose the tariffs was invalid. Two of the three justices he appointed joined the majority in striking down the first significant measure of his second-term agenda to reach the high court.

Trump, after the Supreme Court ruling, announced a 10 per cent global tariff, an executive order on which was not issued.