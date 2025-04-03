‘We’re cooked': Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement sparks meme storm across the internet

On Wednesday, April 2, President Donald Trump announced a new wave of retaliatory tariffs targeting a broad array of global trade partners, including uninhabited islands and remote territories. The far-reaching scope of the tariffs has quickly sparked a meme fest across the internet, with users humorously reacting to the inclusion of such unexpected regions. US President Donald Trump announces new tariffs targeting global trade partners, including remote islands, sparking internet memes.(Reuters)

Trump introduces reciprocal tariff

On the occasion of the Liberation Day, Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on several countries including America’s allies as he said that they are being “looted, pillaged, and raped” for decades by its trade partners. Declaring an economic emergency, the president introduced a 10 per cent tax on all imports along with varying tariffs for different countries.

According to his announcement, 26 per cent charge on India, 46 per cent on Vietnam, 24 per cent on Japan and 36 per cent charge on China in addition to the 20 per cent he previously announced for Beijing. However, there was no tax mentioned for Russia.

The announcement of the reciprocal tariff rose several concerns for people around the world, it also led to a meme fest on social media.

Internet floods with tariff memes post Liberation Day announcement

A user wrote on X, “Trump giving out Tariffs.” A second user wrote, “THE PENGUINS of HEARD AND MCDONALD ISLANDS WERE ROBBING US MAKING US PAY VERY HIGH TARIFFS AMERICA IS BACK," in another meme.

A third user wrote, “We're cooked,” as they joked about having tariffs on exporting to PDF format. While another user wrote, “Tariff on penguins, No tariff on Putin.”

A post on X read, “Unprecedented protests this morning on heard and Macdonald islands, as the population rises up against Trump imposition of 10% across the board tariffs.”