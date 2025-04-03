Wyoming property tax refund program: How to apply, eligibility, payouts and more

The Wyoming property tax refund program is currently open for homeowners who are “struggling” with property taxes, according to a news release from Governor Mark Gordon's office. The application window for the program, which offers relief to those with fixed or limited incomes, will be open till June 2, KGAB reported. Wyoming property tax refund program: Here's how to apply, eligiblity, payouts and more(Representational Image)

Wyoming Property Tax Refund Program application window is now open

“The property tax refund program assists eligible Wyoming homeowners who are struggling to pay their property taxes, which can often be a significant financial burden, particularly for those with fixed or limited incomes. In 2023, the program helped 13,485 Wyoming families, with more than $14,265,960 million in refunds distributed, with the average refund being approximately $1,058.23,” the governor's office said in the release.

How and where to apply?

The Wyoming Property Tax Refund Program application window opened on April 1 and will close on June 2. Applications must be submitted before the deadline to be accepted. Homeowners can apply through the Wyoming Department of Revenue’s website. Alternatively, applications are available at local County Treasurer’s offices across Wyoming, and they can be submitted either to the Department of Revenue or the County Treasurer’s office.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Prior to application, homeowners must have paid their 2024 property taxes in full. Applicants must have been Wyoming residents for at least five years and occupied their primary residence for at least nine months of the tax year (2024). Eligibility is restricted to homeowners whose gross household income is equal to or less than 145% of the median household income for their county or the statewide median, whichever is greater. Total assets (excluding the value of the home, one vehicle per adult household member, retirement accounts, life insurance, or medical savings accounts) must be less than $163,019 per adult household member. The program is intended only for homeowners facing financial burdens and not for absentee landlords or rental property owners.

How much is the payout?

Homeowners can receive a refund of up to one-half of the median residential property tax amount in their area or 75% of their 2024 property tax bill, whichever is less. In 2023, the average refund was approximately $1,058.23, with over $14.2 million distributed to 13,485 families statewide.