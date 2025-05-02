Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Utah National Guard is on a mission to find pieces to an ‘interesting puzzle’; 51-acre area key

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 02, 2025 10:24 AM IST

The Utah National Guard is preparing to conduct a sweep of a 51-acre mountainous area in Utah County

The Utah National Guard is preparing to conduct a sweep of a 51-acre mountainous area in Utah County, southwest of Camp Williams, to locate and remove possible World War-era munitions, according to officials. The operation aims to ensure the safety of Eagle Mountain residents and outdoor enthusiasts who frequent the area, Fox 13 reports.

The Utah National Guard is looking for weapons in Eagle Mountain(Utah National Guard )
The Utah National Guard is looking for weapons in Eagle Mountain(Utah National Guard )

Lt. Col. Chris Kroeber with the Utah National Guard explained that the site, historically used for military training during World War I and World War II, may contain munitions debris dating back a century. “This was a great place to conduct military training,” Kroeber said. “A lot of army units came through this area to prepare for World War I and World War II.”

Read More: With toilet paper shortage looming in US, Japanese alternatives gaining popularity

The initiative follows previous efforts, including a visual sweep in 2017 and an instrument-aided reconnaissance in 2019, led by Colton Berube, the Utah National Guard’s cleanup project manager. Berube noted the area’s transformation, stating, “You look around — none of this housing was here. It was just a big open development.” With new neighborhoods now bordering the site, ensuring its safety has become a priority.

Read More: Donald Trump warns secondary sanctions on countries buying Iran's oil, petrochemicals

Eagle Mountain city spokesperson Tyler Maffitt highlighted the historical significance of the area, saying, “That we have such incredible military history right here where we’re standing — I think is such an interesting piece of the puzzle.” Maffitt, who hikes the trails regularly, emphasized the community’s reliance on the area for recreation.

Officials are urging the public to follow the “3 Rs” protocol if they encounter potential munitions: recognize items that appear intact, retreat from the area, and report findings to local authorities. The National Guard’s sweep aims to mitigate risks and preserve the area’s safety for future use.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Utah National Guard is on a mission to find pieces to an ‘interesting puzzle’; 51-acre area key
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On