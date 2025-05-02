Utah National Guard is on a mission to find pieces to an ‘interesting puzzle’; 51-acre area key

The Utah National Guard is preparing to conduct a sweep of a 51-acre mountainous area in Utah County, southwest of Camp Williams, to locate and remove possible World War-era munitions, according to officials. The operation aims to ensure the safety of Eagle Mountain residents and outdoor enthusiasts who frequent the area, Fox 13 reports. The Utah National Guard is looking for weapons in Eagle Mountain(Utah National Guard )

Lt. Col. Chris Kroeber with the Utah National Guard explained that the site, historically used for military training during World War I and World War II, may contain munitions debris dating back a century. “This was a great place to conduct military training,” Kroeber said. “A lot of army units came through this area to prepare for World War I and World War II.”

The initiative follows previous efforts, including a visual sweep in 2017 and an instrument-aided reconnaissance in 2019, led by Colton Berube, the Utah National Guard’s cleanup project manager. Berube noted the area’s transformation, stating, “You look around — none of this housing was here. It was just a big open development.” With new neighborhoods now bordering the site, ensuring its safety has become a priority.

Eagle Mountain city spokesperson Tyler Maffitt highlighted the historical significance of the area, saying, “That we have such incredible military history right here where we’re standing — I think is such an interesting piece of the puzzle.” Maffitt, who hikes the trails regularly, emphasized the community’s reliance on the area for recreation.

Officials are urging the public to follow the “3 Rs” protocol if they encounter potential munitions: recognize items that appear intact, retreat from the area, and report findings to local authorities. The National Guard’s sweep aims to mitigate risks and preserve the area’s safety for future use.