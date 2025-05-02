With toilet paper shortage looming in US, Japanese alternatives gaining popularity

Japan has been a curve ahead in its innovation with everyday-use products and now the same could come handy for the toilet paper crisis in the United States. According to reports, the toilet paper shortage in the United States is leading to a rise in searching for alternate and cheaper solutions. Toilet paper shortage looming in US(Representational)

Cost-effective and safe?

According to The Farmingdale Observer's report, Japanese high-tech systems for toilets use water jets instead of toilet papers. They come with adjustable water pressure and warm air drying, so that toilet paper usage does not arise. For some US households, the shortage of toilet paper supply could mean that these kind of technology could come in handy. Moreover, this could be a cleaner and safer alternative where hygiene is concerned, while also being cost-effective.

ALSO READ | Golden Retriever’s special mission goes viral, keeps bringing bunnies home

Even though a roll of toilet paper could seem cheap, the monthly or annual cost if taken into account is a major one. However, the washlet systems can be installed in toilets for as less as $40, as per reports.

Medical advantages

This kind of washlet concept has been popular in Japan for years now, but the concept of it is gaining traction in the US in recent days. This is mainly due to concerns over US tariffs and the toilet paper supply chain, that has shown a major dip. According to The Farmingdale Observer's report, this washlet technology also helps people with health conditions, senior citizens, and more. This is because it eliminates the need to rough wiping that can damage tissues.

According to doctors and medical experts, using water as an alternative to toilet paper could be a safer way. This is a better hygiene experience for users of these Japanese-styled washlets, while also providing a fresh feel on the skin.