Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

With toilet paper shortage looming in US, Japanese alternatives gaining popularity

ByShrey Banerjee
May 02, 2025 04:49 AM IST

Toilet paper crisis is now one the biggest retail concerns in the US. Japanese high-tech systems that could serve as toilet paper replacements are now emerging

Japan has been a curve ahead in its innovation with everyday-use products and now the same could come handy for the toilet paper crisis in the United States. According to reports, the toilet paper shortage in the United States is leading to a rise in searching for alternate and cheaper solutions.

Toilet paper shortage looming in US(Representational)
Toilet paper shortage looming in US(Representational)

Cost-effective and safe?

According to The Farmingdale Observer's report, Japanese high-tech systems for toilets use water jets instead of toilet papers. They come with adjustable water pressure and warm air drying, so that toilet paper usage does not arise. For some US households, the shortage of toilet paper supply could mean that these kind of technology could come in handy. Moreover, this could be a cleaner and safer alternative where hygiene is concerned, while also being cost-effective.

ALSO READ | Golden Retriever’s special mission goes viral, keeps bringing bunnies home

Even though a roll of toilet paper could seem cheap, the monthly or annual cost if taken into account is a major one. However, the washlet systems can be installed in toilets for as less as $40, as per reports.

Medical advantages

This kind of washlet concept has been popular in Japan for years now, but the concept of it is gaining traction in the US in recent days. This is mainly due to concerns over US tariffs and the toilet paper supply chain, that has shown a major dip. According to The Farmingdale Observer's report, this washlet technology also helps people with health conditions, senior citizens, and more. This is because it eliminates the need to rough wiping that can damage tissues.

According to doctors and medical experts, using water as an alternative to toilet paper could be a safer way. This is a better hygiene experience for users of these Japanese-styled washlets, while also providing a fresh feel on the skin.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / With toilet paper shortage looming in US, Japanese alternatives gaining popularity
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On