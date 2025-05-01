Golden Retriever’s special mission goes viral, keeps bringing bunnies home

A golden retriever named Maya, aged just 2 years, has gone viral on social media for a very interesting reason. In a video that has garnered thousands of views, Maya is seen bringing bunnies inside the house of the owner Abbey Rose Green, who lives in Madison, Wisconsin. It was Green who filmed the video where a tiny rabbit was seen sitting underneath her kitchen table. New Golden Retriever video goes viral (Unsplash)

Green was quoted telling Newsweek, "I was just surprised with the first one. I thought it was a sock because she carries socks around a lot." The video has touched more than two million views on TikTok, with thousands of users commenting on the video.

Netizens sweetly react to video

It was an aww moment for netizens who loved the video. But, it was just not them who were in awe but Green's kids also loved the concept of the rabbit hopping under their feet as they ate breakfast.

The caption of the video that has gone viral on the Internet reads, "Our golden retriever keeps bringing baby bunnies into our house. Just walks around with them until we ask her to put them down." The comment box was filled with quippy reactions, with one of the netizens saying, "God forbid a golden retriever retrieves." Another user commented, “That's not a golden retriever, that's the Easter Bunny.”

One of the takeaway comments was by TikTok user Beachlover5, who joked saying, "Kidnapping at it's finest."

Not the first time

Bunny and dog friendships are not a recent occurrence but there are multiple videos that have gone viral in the past. Just a couple of years back, a rabbit named "Bun Jovi" went viral on Reddit for its cozy friendship with a dog named Abel.