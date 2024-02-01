Valentine's Day 2024: From Baltimore to Denver, here are most romantic cities in US

As Valentine's Day inches closer, are you thinking about surprising your special someone with a quick getaway to the most romantic city in the United States? Well! Love is in the air in Baltimore as the city has been named as the most romantic place in the US. Washington D.C. is the fourth most romantic city in the US.(Unsplash)

According to Eventbrite, couples can enjoy numerous romantic activities in Baltimore, particularly during Valentine's Day on 14 February. Such activities include Valentine's Day Cook & Sip, Couples Valentine's Day Cake Decorating, a TwerkFit class and a pizza-making lesson for lovers.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

As per the listing posted by Eventbrite, Washington D.C. ranked fourth for the most romantic destinations in the US.

"We are currently witnessing our own ‘roaring 20s’. People are enthusiastic to go out and meet new people and have a shared experience, be it a Galentine’s Day cocktail making class or a 90s trivia night," said Eventbrite Dating Expert Maria Avgitidis. "I just love that Eventbrite gives people the opportunity to seek these experiences and it’s all a few taps away on your phone."

Also Read: Valentine's Day 2023: Why do we celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14? Know history and significance of day of love

Why Baltimore is an apt choice for Valentine's Day celebrations?

The historic city Baltimore also has a number of noteworthy landmarks that couples can see together. The city exudes romance, from the charming Inner Harbor, where couples may take leisurely strolls along the shoreline, to the city's rich history, which is displayed in sites like Fort McHenry.

Cozy cafes and stunning skyline views can be found in charming districts like Federal Hill, making them ideal for private encounters. Furthermore, there are countless options for romantic dinners thanks to the city's well-known culinary scene, where inventive restaurants serve delicious cuisines.

Here are the five most romantic cities in the US

Baltimore Chicago Austin Washington, DC Denver

Eventbrite data shows that Valentine's Day events have increased significantly, with attendance growing by 92% in the United States in 2023.