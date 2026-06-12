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Vanessa Sanchez: California woman battling cancer found dead in suitcase: 5 things to know as chilling details revealed

Vanessa Sanchez, 37, discovered dead in Berkeley apartment. Her boyfriend is charged with murder.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 04:32 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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A woman from California, who had been fighting stage 4 cancer, was reportedly murdered by her boyfriend and concealed within a suitcase in her Berkeley apartment located in the Bay Area.

Vanessa Sanchez, 37, was found deceased in her Berkeley apartment, allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.(Vanessa Sanchez/Instagram)

Vanessa Sanchez, 37, was discovered dead on May 30 after her family and friends became worried when she ceased to reply to calls and messages, California Post reported.

The investigation took a disturbing turn as authorities reconstructed Sanchez's last days by analyzing surveillance footage, cellphone records, and statements purportedly made by the suspect.

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Vanessa Sanchez found dead: Chilling surveillance video out

  1. Security cameras recorded Sanchez entering her apartment building located at 1900 California Street alongside her boyfriend, 28-year-old Damarcus David Jones, on May 24, as per court documents. This was the final occasion she was seen alive. Two days later, surveillance footage reportedly showed Jones re-entering the building with a sizable rolling suitcase.
  2. Officials state that cellphone records further featured Jones's presence at the apartment for several days following Sanchez's disappearance.
  3. Worried friends and family members reported Sanchez as missing, but the search concluded tragically when a property manager accessed her apartment and found her body. According to investigators, Sanchez's remains were found inside a trash bag and hidden within a suitcase.
  4. Court documents claim that she endured several traumatic injuries, which included damage to her head, neck, and other areas of her body.
  5. Jones was apprehended in Solano County on June 2 and subsequently charged with murder. He allegedly confessed to killing Sanchez and informed investigators that he attempted to mitigate the odor by opening windows and operating an air purifier within the apartment, as he was aware that her body would start to emit a smell, as reported by NBC.

"The world lost a bright, bright light," her family said. "Words cannot express the magnitude of this loss.

The investigation remains ongoing.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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