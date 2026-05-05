Lauren Sanchez Bezos lost 2 pounds before Met Gala 2026 with her ‘most unique prep ever’ for fitted Schiaparelli gown

Lauren Sánchez Bezos, wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, took an unconventional route while preparing for the Met Gala 2026 , swapping traditional celebrity wellness routines for an intense firefighter training session with the New York Fire Department. Lauren Sánchez Bezos stuns in Schiaparelli gown at Met Gala, inspired by Madame X. (Instagram/@laurensanchezbezos)

In a May 4 interview with Vogue, the former journalist revealed that she underwent real emergency-response drills ahead of fashion’s biggest night. The training reportedly involved wearing heavy firefighter gear and crawling through smoke-filled obstacle courses designed to simulate life-saving rescue situations. (Also read: Manish Malhotra’s Met Gala 2026 look is a heartfelt tribute to his ‘work family’ with cape featuring karigars’ names )

How Lauren Sánchez Bezos lost 2 lbs before Met Gala Calling it “probably the most unique Met prep ever,” Sánchez Bezos admitted the experience was physically demanding but equally thrilling. She added. “It was bananas, but I loved it. I probably lost about 2 lbs. doing it.”

Alongside the rigorous training, she also followed some classic pre–Met Gala rituals over the weekend, including a facial, final couture fittings with Daniel Roseberry, and hosting a glamorous pre-Met celebration attended by several high-profile guests. For the gathering, she opted for a striking fitted red ensemble, before switching gears entirely for the main event.