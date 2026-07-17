Vanessa Trump health: Kai Trump gives update on mother after cancer surgery

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of Donald Trump, has provided an update regarding her mother's health following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Vanessa Trump, diagnosed with breast cancer, is progressing in her treatment. Her daughter, Kai Trump, provided the update during the ESPY Awards, (Getty Images via AFP)

Vanessa Trump, who was formerly married to President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., disclosed in May that she had received a diagnosis of breast cancer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At that time, the 48-year-old said that she was collaborating with her medical team to develop a treatment plan. A month later, she disclosed that she had undergone surgery and was entering the second phase of her treatment.

Since that point, the former model has remained relatively private about her cancer journey.

Kai Trump offer positive health update on mother Vanessa

However, during the 2026 ESPY Awards in New York City on Wednesday, her daughter provided an encouraging update regarding her mother's health.

During an interview with Page Six on the red carpet at Lincoln Center, 19-year-old Kai expressed that her mother was making progress.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “My mom’s doing good,” she stated, adding, “She’s doing better.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My mom’s doing good,” she stated, adding, “She’s doing better.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Following the announcement of Vanessa Trump's cancer diagnosis in May, Kai expressed her emotions through a touching tribute on Instagram, sharing a photograph with her mother and captioning it, "The strongest person I know. Love you."

Kai is one of the five children that Vanessa has with Donald Trump Jr., to whom she was married for 12 years before initiating an uncontested divorce in March 2018. The former couple completed their divorce later that same year after settling a child custody issue.

Also Read: Who is Peter Thiel's husband? Matthew Danzeisen sued by flight attendant over ‘violent’ assault

Vanessa Trump's relationship with Tiger Woods

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Since then, Vanessa has been in a relationship with Tiger Woods, who publicly announced their romance on Instagram in March 2025. According to Page Six, Woods has consistently supported Vanessa throughout her cancer treatment.

In March, Woods was apprehended for DUI after colliding his Range Rover with a truck in Florida. The 15-time major champion avoided severe injuries but was reported by officers to have bloodshot, glassy eyes.

He entered a plea of not guilty to the charges of driving under the influence and refusing a lawful test, subsequently declaring his decision to withdraw from golf "to pursue treatment.