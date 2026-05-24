Tiger Woods 'very present' as Vanessa Trump battles breast cancer: 'Focused on being there for her'

Golf legend Tiger Woods is standing by his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, after she publicly revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Tiger Woods supports girlfriend Vanessa Trump after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment. (X/@Breaking911)

Vanessa Trump shares breast cancer diagnosis Vanessa shared the health update through Instagram. She confirmed that she is currently undergoing treatment after a recent medical procedure.

“I want to share a personal health update. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me," Vanessa stated on her Instagram story.

The 48-year-old also spoke about leaning on family support during the difficult period.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,” Vanessa said.

She concluded the message by requesting privacy as she continues her recovery journey.

“Thank you for your kindness and support, it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery,” she wrote.

Also read: Vanessa Trump shares breast cancer diagnosis; insider reveals Tiger Woods' reaction

Tiger Woods stands with Vanessa Trump According to Page Six, Woods has been offering strong emotional support following Vanessa’s diagnosis. A source said that the golf legend is “very present” during her recovery and is proud of the way she is handling the situation.

"Tiger has been very supportive of Vanessa through all of this and is really just focused on being there for her,” the source said.

“He’s proud of how positive she’s stayed and how she’s handling everything so far. She’s been so strong, and he truly believes she’s going to be okay. He’s just trying to support her however he can right now,” the source added.

The report comes shortly after Woods returned home after the treatment connected to his recent DUI case and rehabilitation program. Sources told People that Woods and Vanessa remain serious about their relationship despite recent public scrutiny.

Also read: Tiger Woods ‘devastated’ over GF Vanessa Trump's breast cancer diagnosis: Report

Insider shares update on Vanessa and Woods “Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other,” an insider said.

The insider also claimed Vanessa has been supportive of Woods during his own personal struggles in recent months.

“Vanessa is a busy mom,” the insider said, adding that their schedules “does not get in the way” of the relationship.

Also read: Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s relationship in trouble after rehab? Big claim emerges

Family members and loved ones rally around Vanessa Family members came forward with support to Vanessa shortly after her announcement. Ivanka Trump, the ex-sister-in-law, publicly commented on the post, writing: “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”

A look at Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s relationship Vanessa and Woods publicly confirmed their relationship in 2025 after months of speculation and rumors surrounding them. The couple has been spotted together at several public events, including family gatherings and Vanessa’s daughter Kai's graduation ceremony.

Also read: Vanessa Trump 'in love' with Tiger Woods but dealing with his 'really confining' pain: Report

By Roshan Tony