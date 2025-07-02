Ivanka Trump is trying to buy back the past with Bezos' wedding, psychic predicts

Ivanka Trump just attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's “the wedding of the century,” but according to one psychic, the days in Venice might be more than just a social outing. Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, center, waves as she and her husband Jared Kushner, right, arrive in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025, ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding. (AP)

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were among the 200 elite who travelled to celebrate the luxurious wedding of the Amazon founder. The party was held in a renovated Venice amphitheatre on a privately owned island in Italy and involved such celebrities as Oprah, Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Orlando Bloom, as well as all of the Kardashian family.

Ivanka vowed in a salmon-pink strapless gown by Tony Ward Couture, featuring silver floral details, delicate cutouts, and a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with silver strappy heels and minimal jewellery.

Jared kept it classic with a navy suit and black bowtie.

But was this just a glamorous vacation, or something more?

Psychic Athos Salomé, aka ‘Living Nostradamus’, who predicted COVID-19 and Queen Elizabeth II’s death, told Daily Mail, “Ivanka is not running away from the past — she’s trying to buy it back with a new storyline,” adding that her Venetian weekend is “just the first chapter.”

The Brazilian clairvoyant cited a 70% chance the weekend will lead to one or two major projects for Ivanka, possibly a book, a docuseries, or a fashion venture.

“Premium publishers are looking for behind-the-scenes White House memoirs that don't exalt Trumpism, in line with the electoral climate of 2028, when the public will be hungry for ‘clean’ versions of history,” he said.

“By the second half of 2026, she should announce a book with Amazon Publishing.”

Salomé also believes there's a 50% chance of a short-format docu-series on Amazon Prime Video. “The connection with Jeff Bezos isn't just for selfies,” he told Daily Mail.

“It offers direct access to Amazon Prime Video, whose catalogue has an appetite for behind-the-scenes content about public figures.”

Salomé envisions the series as “four episodes on women’s philanthropy in emerging markets.” He called it “an easy product to approve” and “excellent for image cleaning.”

Ivanka’s former fashion brand, which she shut down in 2018, has only a 25% chance of being revived, according to Salomé.

If she were to give it another go, he suggests it should be a “limited capsule collection with recycled fabrics and a carbon-neutral footprint, co-signed with a luxury maison.”

“It’s the kind of project that the Bezos Earth Fund would love to sponsor,” he said.