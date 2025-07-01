Ivanka Trump's Luxe floral Bezos wedding dress can cover a working-class American for two months

Ivanka Trump may not be the bride, but she certainly turned heads at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s star-studded wedding in Venice. Ivanka Trump turned heads at the wedding festivities of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, donning a $9,990 Oscar de la Renta mini dress.(Instagram/Ivanka Trump)

The former First Daughter shared a series of elegant photos on social media as she prepared to attend the couple’s rehearsal dinner, wearing a dress so luxurious that it could get her a Ducati Scrambler.

How much does Ivanka Trump's Luxe floral cost?

The standout outfit? An Oscar de la Renta mini dress called the Cherry Blossom Sequin Dress, originally part of the brand’s bridal collection.

Though a different version of the same dress is currently sold out online, it retails for a whopping $9,990, nearly double the average monthly income for Americans, which sits around $5,174, per Fidelity’s analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The former First Daughter's Luxe floral dress would have cost more.

The designer dress is with ombre sequins that show different shades of pink (lighter blush to a little darker pink), decorated with fine florals of cherry tree blossoms, and with a vine-like halter neck.

Ivanka had that blond hair sporting in loose curls and had her accessories to a minimum with only the wedding ring and the white strappy heals adorning her. “Ready to celebrate the love story of our friends, @laurenwsanchez and @jeffbezos,” she wrote in the caption of her rooftop photo shoot overlooking Venice.

Online, fans couldn't get enough of Ivanka's refined look

“Ivanka definitely looked the most beautifully dressed out of all these ladies. Very elegant and classy,” one wrote.

“So beautiful 🤩 this dress is perfection on you. Beautiful couple also. Love, love , love 💕,” another commented.

“The prettiest and chiquest,” one piped in.

For the main event, Ivanka wore a show-stopping strapless gown by Tony Ward, part of the designer’s Fall 2024 couture collection. Covered in floral sequin embroidery and featuring a thigh-high slit, the dress was described as “a couture masterpiece” with “embroidered tulle in a subtle heather pink.”

She also kept things stylish in her downtime, seen in Venice in a red halter dress from House of CB and a cream crop-top set by La DoubleJ.