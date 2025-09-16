Venezuela boat bursts into flames after US strikes, Donald Trump shares video

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US conducted a second strike on a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, in which three people were killed. In the video, a small boat is seen through the reticle of the camera recording as it explodes and bursts into flames in the middle of international waters.(Screengrab/Truth Social)

This fresh strike comes amid heightened tensions between Venezuela and the US. Just around two weeks back, another military strike was conducted on a speedboat coming from Venezuela that was allegedly carrying drugs, according to the Trump administration. In that strike, 11 people were killed.

In the post shared on Monday on Truth Social, Trump also shared a video which shows the strike on the boat from Venezuela. In the video, a small speedboat is seen through the reticle of the camera recording as it explodes and bursts into flames in the middle of international waters.

What Trump wrote

According to Trump, it was ‘confirmed’ that there were ‘narcoterrorists’ on the boat carrying drugs to the United States. He also said that no one from the US forces was harmed in the strike and issued a warning to “anyone transporting drugs that can kill Americans” that they will be “hunted”.

“This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S.,” read the heavily-worded post made by Trump.

“These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests. The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this Strike. BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!” he added.