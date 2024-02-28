 Vice President Harris to mark 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Vice President Harris to mark 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma

Vice President Harris to mark 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma

AP |
Feb 28, 2024 01:42 AM IST

Vice President Harris to mark 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate the 59th anniversary of a landmark civil rights moment.

HT Image
HT Image

Harris will speak as part of the annual remembrance of “Bloody Sunday,” on the bridge where, on March 7, 1965, white state troopers attacked Black voting rights marchers attempting to cross.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The images of violence at the Edmund Pettus Bridge — originally named for a Confederate general — shocked the nation and helped galvanize support for passage of the Voting Rights Act, which struck down impediments to voting by African-Americans and ended all-white rule in the American South.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Harris' upcoming visit during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday. Harris attended the remembrance in 2022, and President Joe Biden visited last year. Both used their past speeches to stress the importance of voting rights and decry what they called Republican-led efforts to undermine them.

The annual commemoration has become a regular stop for politicians to pay homage to the fight for voting rights in America and to court Black voters in election years.

During the 2020 election, Biden spoke at Selma's historic Brown Chapel AME Church hours after strong support from Black voters in South Carolina lifted Biden to his first primary victory. He also visited the city as vice president in 2013.

President Barack Obama in 2015 spoke in Selma to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1965 marches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On