Video of DJ Daniel being bullied for wearing police outfit surfaces

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, the 13-year-old brain cancer survivor from Houston, was named an honorary federal law enforcement officer by President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. Following this, a video of Daniel being bullied resurfaced on social media. The video shows the young boy being harassed and ridiculed by a group of individuals, allegedly for wearing a police outfit. The clip quickly went viral, sparking outrage online, with many calling the incident “absolutely disgusting." Devarjay "DJ" Daniel waves as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP)

“Absolutely disgusting. But he got to receive an honor from the highest office in the land, and the chief Director of its security force. Now I hope he’s able to keep going and really shine,” one person wrote on X.

Another commented, “DJ Daniel is far stronger than any of those who disrespect him. He will become a great man.”

A third person wrote, “What a heartwarming turn of events! DJ Daniel, a young boy, was once bullied for wearing a police outfit, but he's now being honored by the President of the United States and has become an honorary Secret Service agent, a truly inspiring testament to his determination and spirit.”

Another user commented, “From being mocked to being honored by the president—this kid has more backbone than most people.”

Who is DJ Daniel?

DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old from Texas, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018. Since then, he has undergone 13 brain surgeries. Despite these challenges, Daniel has always dreamed of becoming a police officer. On Tuesday evening, he was sworn in as an honorary Secret Service agent by Secret Service Director Sean Curran during the president’s speech. Daniel attended the address from the gallery, wearing a Houston Police Department uniform.

Speaking about his son's journey, DJ’s father, Theodis, told FOX 26, "We just have to turn something that most of us see as bad and tragic into something positive. We're supposed to be in the business of trying to inspire people to be a better version of themselves despite what you're going through."

The Daniel family hopes that his story teaches Americans the value of perseverance.

“He doesn't give up, he doesn't complain, he just gets out and does it with no excuses. Just stay positive, stay hopeful and stay prayed up,” Theodis added.