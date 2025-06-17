Virginia primary election 2025: Time, how to vote, who's on the ballot and more

Voters in Virginia are all set to cast their ballots in the US state’s primary election on Tuesday, June 17. This determines party nominees across multiple offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general, and the House of Delegates. Virginia Primary will take place on June 17(Getty Images via AFP)

This is the first time that two women, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger, are pitted against each other for the top office of the state. Both candidates are running unopposed for the parties' nominations for governor. They will not be appearing on the ballot on Tuesday.

Virginia primary election schedule

Voting for the primary election in Virginia is taking place today (June 17).

Residents can check for the sample primary ballot for their respective counties here.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only US states conducting statewide races, including for the governor's post.

Eligible voters will cast their ballots from 6 am to 7 pm on Election Day, while those in line at the closing time will be allowed to vote.

People are advised to bring along an acceptable form of identification.

Virginia primary election: Lieutenant Governor candidates

In total, six candidates are eying the nomination for the lieutenant governor post from the Democratic Party. These include:

1. Alex Bastani

2. State Senator Ghazala Hashmi

3. Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef

4. State Senator Aaron Rouse

5. Former prosecutor Victor Salgado

6. Former Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney

The winner faces Republican John Reid in the November 2025 election.

Virginia primary election: State Attorney General candidates

Jay Jones and Shannon Taylor are contesting in the primary for Virginia Attorney General. The winner takes on Republican Jason Miyares in November.

Here are the deadlines for the November 4 election:

Register to Vote/Update Registration - October 14, 2025

Early in-person voting - From September 9 to November 1

Apply for a ballot to be mailed to you - Through October 24, 2025

Register to vote or update an existing registration - Till October 14, 2025.

FAQs:

1. Why is Virginia’s primary election taking place?

Voters will cast their ballots to decide party nominees for the posts of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and House of Delegates.

2. Who is contesting for the Virginia governor’s post?

Winsome Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger are expected to contest for the post.

3. What's the timing for Virginia’s primary election?

Polling takes place between 6 am and 7 pm.