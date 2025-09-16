Visas of foreigners who ‘celebrated’ Charlie Kirk's murder to be revoked: Marco Rubio

United States secretary of state Marco Rubio has slammed the immigrants who were ‘celebrating’ the death of Charlie Kirk, and said that "visa revocations are underway" for such foreigners. Marco Rubio said that people who 'celebrate' Charlie Kirk's assassination are 'not welcome' in the US.(File/REUTERS)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Marco Rubio shared a video of himself saying they are not “in the business of inviting people to visit our country who are going to be involved in negative and destructive behaviour".

“We invite someone to visit the United States of America as a student, as a tourist, as whatever, then the standard they should be held to is very high. We shouldn’t be bringing people into this country, we shouldn’t be giving visas to people who are gonna come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure. And if they are already here, we should be revoking them,” he says further.

‘Visa revocations underway’

Captioning the video, Rubio wrote that such people are “not welcome” in the US.

“America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens. Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country,” he wrote.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10, when he was attending an event at Utah Valley University. He was shot dead while interacting with the crowd at the event while sitting inside a tent.

Kirk was a right-wing influencer and a champion of republican and Christian values. He was also a close ally of United States President Donald Trump.

A 22-year-old man from Utah, Tyler Robinson, is in the custody of the authorities for allegedly carrying out Kirk’s assassination. Robinson reportedly confessed to someone close to him after shooting Kirk dead, which led to his arrest later.