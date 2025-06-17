Vitamin gummies recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen: Which products are affected?

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated an urgent recall of vitamin B12 sold by multiple brands. The recall was notified via a statement issued on FDA’s official website on June 12 and cited an undeclared peanut allergen found in the product as part of routine testing by Aldi as reason for the same. Vitamin gummies were recalled this week(Unsplash)

“Vita Warehouse Corp. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Welby® brand Vitamin B12 Energy Support gummy product 1000 mcg 140 gummies, Berkely Jensen® Vitamin B12 1000 mcg 250 Gummies, and VitaGlobe™ Vitamin B12 Extra Strength 60 Gummies due to the potential presence of undeclared peanuts. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the potential risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. These products were distributed at ALDI and BJ’s retail stores nationwide and online,” the statement read.

Product description

Affected products carry the following packaging particulars:

Aldi Welby®: Clear bottle with white cap, using green, red, and white labeling.

UPC Code: 4099100290868

Lot #: 248046601*

Expiration Date: 10/2026*

Berkley Jensen®: Clear bottle with white cap, using red and pink labeling.

UPC Code: 888670132487

Lot #: 248046601*

Expiration Date: 10/2026*

VitaGlobe: Clear bottle with white cap, using white and red labeling.

UPC Code: 850005214670

Lot #: 248046601*

Expiration Date: 10/2026*

Lot code and expiration date are printed on the bottom of the bottle.

All people who might have purchased this product in the given time frame are required to either claim a full refund at the place of purchase or dispose of the product immediately to avoid any life-threatening medical concerns. If any consumer shows signs of anaphylactic shock, they are advised to call 911 immediately. As of now, no injuries or illnesses have been reported due to the same.

By Stuti Gupta