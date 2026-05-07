Loomer Loomer has hit back at Candace Owens after she alleged a "three-year harassment campaign" by The Daily Wire and its co-founder Ben Shapiro following her departure. Loomer shared a newspaper clipping on X – an article that purportedly reveals that Owens was charged with second-degree threatening and second-degree harassment when she was 18.

Was Candace Owens arrested on harassment charges? Laura Loomer shares shocking newspaper archive amid feud(@LauraLoomer/X, @CandaceOwensPod/X)

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Loomer captioned the post, “Klandace Owens knows a lot about harassment while she pretends to be a victim. This has been her MO her entire life. Did you know she was literally once arrested for harassment? Here’s the newspaper archive from a newspaper in Connecticut where she was arrested.”

Read More | ‘Modern day cult leader’: Laura Loomer rips Candace Owens for attacking Erika Kirk, ‘destroying innocent people's lives’

The article described Owens as the “victim of an alleged hate crime in which the mayor’s son was a suspect,” saying she was arrested after “sending a threatening message from her Facebook.”

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{{^usCountry}} The article read, “Owens allegedly sent a digital message to another person’s account threatening physical harm, said Stamford Police Sgt. Joseph Kennedy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The article read, “Owens allegedly sent a digital message to another person’s account threatening physical harm, said Stamford Police Sgt. Joseph Kennedy.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The article’s headline read, “Victim of alleged hate crime arrested on harassment charges”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The article’s headline read, “Victim of alleged hate crime arrested on harassment charges”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on reports from CTPost and News-Times in 2007, Owens was charged with second-degree harassment and second-degree threatening. However, court records did not show a conviction. HT.com has not independently verified this information. Canada Owens vs. Laura Loomer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on reports from CTPost and News-Times in 2007, Owens was charged with second-degree harassment and second-degree threatening. However, court records did not show a conviction. HT.com has not independently verified this information. Canada Owens vs. Laura Loomer {{/usCountry}}

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Loomer and Candace have been feuding on X for days – a fight that started over a doxxing row. Loomer hit out at Owens after she accused the Trump ally of doxxing her personal car. Loomer called Owens a “pathological liar” and asked for accountability. Loomer lost her cool after Owens accused her of “using her fiancé to hack user data with the express goal of stalking her adversaries,” and noted that it is a crime.”

Loomer blasted Owens, accusing her of lying and noting that information on her cars is publicly available.

“Candace, you are a pathological liar. Your information regarding your cars is publicly available online through your trust and your husband’s own arrest record. The VIN number publicly traces to all other vehicles that you own. You and your husband’s degeneracy is all publicly available and all of the information that I have posted about you is PUBLICLY AVAILABLE!” Loomer wrote on X.

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Read More | Laura Loomer ripped for profanity-laden rant against Candace Owens in latest meltdown, ‘Your mental decline…’

“You are a malicious liar and you will be held accountable in court,” added Loomer.

Owens then claimed in a recent post that she had to approach the police after somebody tried to impersonate her to open a State Farm account for her and her husband.

Loomer also attacked Owens in a profanity-laden rant on X. She repeatedly brought up Owens’ husband during their feuds, referring to George Farmer's DUI arrest in 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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