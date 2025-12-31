Was Isiah Whitlock Jr married? All on Wire actors' relationships, net worth and more

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr, who played the corrupt state senator Clay Davis on ‘The Wire,’ has passed away at the age of 71. According to Variety, he died on Tuesday in New York. Isiah Whitlock Jr, actor famous for The Wire, has died(X)

Confirming the news, his manager, Brian Liebman, shared on Instagram, "It is with tremendous sadness that I share the passing of my dear friend and client Isiah Whitlock Jr. If you knew him, you loved him. A brilliant actor and even better person. May his memory forever be a blessing. Our hearts are so broken. He will be very, very missed."

Was Isiah Whitlock Jr married?

Isiah Whitlock Jr never shared details about his personal life. There is no record of marriage or children.

Isiah Whitlock Jr relationships

He had a long-term relationship with actor Wilma Mondi, lasting around 15 years. The New York Times essay on Whitlock from the year 2002 briefly mentions her name, saying Whitlock shared an apartment with the actress.

Both Wilma and Whitlock kept their private lives largely out of the public eye.

Isiah Whitlock Jr net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Isiah Whitlock Jr's last recorded net worth was around $2 million. HT.com cannot verify these details. However, public data sources consistently point to his financial legacy built primarily from his acting roles.

His catchphrase “Sheeeeeee-it” from The Wire became well- known. It became a part of his identity, and eventually, Whitlock trademarked the phrase.

Whitlock made his first appearance on screen in the television film "A Christmas Carol" from 1981. Before being cast as the crooked state senator Clay Davis in the popular HBO drama series "The Wire" from 2002 to 2008, he made appearances in numerous television series and motion pictures.

His latest role is in the 2020 Netflix movie “Da 5 Bloods” directed by Spike Lee. He was also seen in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, "The Good Wife", and "The Angriest Man in Brooklyn."