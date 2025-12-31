Isiah Whitlock Jr's last post was a witty take on his famous 'sheeeee-it' phrase; tributes pour in

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., known for his roles in The Wire, Veep, Your Honor and The Residence, as well as several Spike Lee movies, died on Tuesday, December 30, in New York, aged 71. Brian Liebman, the veteran character actor’s manager, told Deadline that he died peacefully after battling a short illness. Isiah Whitlock Jr's last post was a witty take on his famous 'sheeeeeeeee-it' phrase(@IsiahWhitlockJr/X)

Isiah Whitlock Jr’s final post before death

Whitlock’s last post on X before he died featured a Redbubble link to a coffee mug that features a cartoon version of his face, with the word “Sheeeeeeeee-it!” written on it. Sharing the link to the merchandise, Whitlock wrote on X, “You're serving eggnog? In West Baltimore? Sheeeeeeeee-it!”

In ‘25th Hour,’ Whitlock first introduced what would become his signature phrase, “Sheeeeeeeee-it!” It was his own interpretation of the word “sh*t,” a delivery he had picked up from his uncle Leon, he revealed in an interview in 2008.

“I did it there, and I did it in She Hate Me,” he said in the interview. “But then, when I got on to The Wire, I saw a couple of opportunities where I could do it, and I did. And they started writing it in.”

The phrase started to become popular, and eventually entered pop culture.

“I was in, I think, Grand Central Station and far away I heard someone say it and they’d be kind of smiling,” Whitlock said. “I’m glad people enjoy it.”

Tributes pour in

Tributes have poured in on social media after Whitlock’s death. Actor and musician Tray Chaney wrote on X, “No way!!!!!!! Isiah was kind cool brother! Always showed love every time I seen em! This is tough to keep hearing about my fellow cast members transitioning back to back. RIP ISIAH WHITLOCK JR. Shiiiiiittttttttttttt was & will always be classic”. Jemele Hill, contributing writer for The ATLANTIC, wrote, “Isiah Whitlock Jr was truly one of the great dramatic supporting actors. So sorry to hear about his passing. Here’s to his finest moments”.

“Isiah Whitlock Jr. will forever (and rightfully so) be associated with The Wire, but I also adored the episode of Atlanta where he gets pressured into buying a fedora. A true icon on and off the screen,” an X user wrote. “Very sad news about Isiah Whitlock Jr. passing….RIP,” wrote another.

HBO also paid tribute to Whitlock, sharing his photo and writing, “Rest in peace Isiah Whitlock Jr.”