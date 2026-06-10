Was Karmelo Anthony offered plea deal? Here's the truth as rumors swirl on parents' fundraiser

19-year-old Karmelo Anthony, a high school, was pronounced guilty Tuesday of the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at an inter-school track meet in Frisco, Texas, on April 2, 2025.

Karmelo Anthony (L) and his attorney Will Howard at the Collin County courthouse.(File Photo and AP sketch)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amid the verdict, questions were raised around the defense strategy Karmelo's parents adopted with former Dallas public defender, Mike Howard representing the 19-year-old. Questions were raised as the family received over $600,000 via a GiveSendGo campaign to fund Anthony's legal defense.

A key question that emerged in discussions of is why Karmelo Anthony's parents, especially his mother, Kayla Hays, allegedly chose trial instead of a plea deal. They argued Anthony would have gotten 20 years in prison with a plea deal instead of a life term with the guilty verdict.

While Karmelo Anthony entered a not guilty plea, there is no confirmation that the 19-year-old was ever offered a plea deal in the first place. There were discussions about a potential plea deal on social media, but it is unclear if discussions on a plea offer actually took place.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Thus, the insinuations on social media suggesting Karmelo Anhony's parents chose to go to trial instead of a plea deal purportedly to raise money on the GiveSendGo campaign are speculative. Misinformation in similar veins suggesting that Anthony's parents bought a house with the GiveSendGo money has been fact-checked by Ht.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thus, the insinuations on social media suggesting Karmelo Anhony's parents chose to go to trial instead of a plea deal purportedly to raise money on the GiveSendGo campaign are speculative. Misinformation in similar veins suggesting that Anthony's parents bought a house with the GiveSendGo money has been fact-checked by Ht.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's a post by popular right-wing commentator Matt Walsh that insinuates Karmelo Anthony's parents did not go for a plea deal because of the money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's a post by popular right-wing commentator Matt Walsh that insinuates Karmelo Anthony's parents did not go for a plea deal because of the money. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Keep in mind, if Karmelo had plead guilty early on, it would have cut the fundraiser short,” Walsh wrote. “His parents chose to send him to trial so they could keep raking in the cash. They don’t love or care about him. Awful people who inevitably raised an awful son. My only regret is that they can’t be thrown in a prison cell along with him.”

Also read: Karmelo Anthony found guilty: Protest outside McKinney court after Austin Metcalf suspect's verdict; videos

Karmelo Anthony's Mother Makes Emotional Appeal

Karmelo Anthony's mother testified before the court shortly before the guilty verdict was announced. Fox4 reports that Hays asked the jurors to "show mercy", noting that Karmelo Anthony is "sorry for what he did."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The testimony turned dramatic with the cross-examination as prosecutors quickly contrasted it with the case of Austin Metcalf's parents, who have lost their son to the incident. She was asked if she still loved her son, and upon replying in the affirmative, the prosecutors asked: "Regardless of what happens, you realize he will still get to be part of your life?"

"Yes, I do," she replied, per Fox News, as Karmelo Anthony cried.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON