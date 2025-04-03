Was Val Kilmer in 'Lost Boys'? Jesse Watters trolled for his goof-up

Hollywood icon Val Kilmer passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65. Following his passing, Fox News anchor Jesse Watters invited filmmaker Oliver Stone to discuss his experiences working with the late actor. However, during the segment, Watters mistakenly claimed he “loved The Lost Boys.” This led to confusion among fans, who quickly checked Kilmer’s filmography and discovered that he had never appeared in the 1987 movie. Val Kilmer passed away at the age of 65.(AP)

Several fans took to social media to troll Jesse Watters for the goof-up.

“Val Kilmer was in the Lost Boys? Did you just confuse Kiefer Sutherland with Val Kilmer?” one person wrote on X.

Another wrote, “Jesse Jesse Jesse.... later on tonight's episode while talking to Oliver Stone when remembering Val Kilmer Jesse mentioned Val was a Great actor, and The Lost Boys was one of his favorite films growing up...... Psst Val Kilmer wasn't in The Lost Boys.”

A third user wrote, “Val Kilmer was never in lost boys that's keifer Sutherland Val Kilmer was in real genius Top GUN both of them Tombstone get it together Jesse.”

Another person added, “Love your show but sloppy work tonight with Oliver Stone. Val Kilmer was not in the 1987 movie, The Lost Boys. The cast consisted of Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Haim, Jason Patrick and Corey Feldman and Jami Gertz. That's embarrassing, Jessie, especially talking to Oliver Stone, name dropping the wrong name. OUCH.”

Val Kilmer passes away at 65 -

Val Kilmer died Tuesday night at age 65, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer told The Associated Press. Kilmer died from pneumonia in Los Angeles, surrounded by family and friends. The actor famously played Iceman in “Top Gun", Jim Morrison in the 1991 Oliver Stone film “The Doors" and Doc Holliday in “Tombstone."