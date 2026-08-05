Washington DC fire: Videos show blaze tearing through building on East Street, smoke visible across city

A large fire erupted at a building on Washington DC's East Street Tuesday, which extended to a nearby building posing structure threats. DC Fire and EMS said that the fire sparked a second alarm response.

Representational image. (Unsplash)

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The department also shared videos from scene which showed multiple fire engines at work as the blaze ate up the building.

The update added that there were no injuries reported. It is unclear, as of now, what caused the fire.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents of DC reported smoke in the air as the blaze produced dark black smoke. Some northern Viriginia residents have also reported seeing smoke from the fire in their areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents of DC reported smoke in the air as the blaze produced dark black smoke. Some northern Viriginia residents have also reported seeing smoke from the fire in their areas. {{/usCountry}}

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ABC affiliate WJLA reported that the building that burned is a three-story apartment building.

This story is being updated.