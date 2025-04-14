Watch: Inside Josh Shapiro's arson-hit Pennsylvania home– charred furniture, blackened walls

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged arson attack at the official residence of Pennsylvania Governor and prominent Democrat Josh Shapiro. Authorities confirmed that Shapiro and his family were inside the Harrisburg mansion when the fire broke out early Sunday morning but were safely evacuated without injury. A charred piano, left, is visible inside the Pennsylvania governor's official residence after a man was arrested in the alleged arson that forced Gov. Shapiro, his family and guests to flee in the middle of the night on the Jewish holiday of Passover, Sunday, Apr. 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP)

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Cody Balmer, was taken into custody shortly after the incident. He facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault against a protected public official.

"While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence," the Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

A video circulating on social media shows the aftermath of the attack, with charred furniture and soot-covered walls visible throughout the damaged area of the home.

In a statement posted to social media platform X, Governor Shapiro described the harrowing experience, saying his family was awakened around 2:00 a.m. by a state trooper banging on the door.

“Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police. Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

Speaking to reporters outside the residence, Shapiro made a forceful appeal for an end to political violence.

"This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society, and I don't give a damn if it's coming from one particular side or the other... it is not okay, and it has to stop," he said.

An investigation into the motive behind the attack is ongoing.

(With inputs from AP)