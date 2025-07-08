Search
Netizens in shock as Macron publicly snubbed by wife Brigitte in UK just months after ‘slapping’ incident: Watch

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Jul 08, 2025 11:23 PM IST

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron experienced an awkward moment during their UK visit when she neglected his hand gesture while descending the plane stairs

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have hit the headlines once again as the duo indulged in another embarrassing moment during the state visit to the UK.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive at Windsor Castle to be welcomed by Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Windsor, England, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)(AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive at Windsor Castle to be welcomed by Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Windsor, England, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)(AP)

For a three-day state visit, the 47-year-old Macron and his 72-year-old wife landed in the UK on Tuesday.

As they disembarked from a plane at London's Royal Air Force Northolt, cameras were rolling, and they caught Brigitte leaving her husband hanging when he extended his hand to assist her while descending the aircraft's stairs.

Macron's suit-clad arm was outstretched for a while, but Brigitte seemed more intent on clinging to the railing. She did, however, seem to finally recognize her husband's thoughtful gesture, smiling at him and speaking briefly with him after she stood aside.

Soon after their arrival, Prince William was spotted shaking Macron's hand as wife Kate Middleton greeted the French First Lady.

Meanwhile, Sputnik posted the video of drama that unfolded, saying that “Macron's wife REJECTS his hand upon arrival in London Weeks after shoving him in the face right before cameras...”

Also Read: Pics: France's Macron visits UK with wife Brigitte after ‘slap’ controversy as King Charles hosts them at Windsor Castle

Netizens react to Macrons awkward moment

Commenting on the awkward situation between Macrons, one X user wrote: “Macron's just has bad luck😂😂.”

“Maybe losing the mind,” another commented, while the third said, “If she’s his wife then it’s not your problem.”

“He should let her go,” the fourth person said.

Macrons' shoving controversy and rumors around marriage

The Macrons' marriage has been scrutinized since their dramatic altercation in May.

Brigitte was seen on camera shoving her husband back and placing both of her hands on his face shortly after they arrived in Hanoi during their visit to Vietnam.

However, Macron dismissed the incident, saying that he and his wife were only “squabbling and, rather, joking,” and that “everyone needs to calm down.”

However, a body language expert rejected the notion that the two were merely joking or playing around.

“If this had been his hand and her face would it have been called ‘playful?'” Judi James said during an interview with Daily Mail.

