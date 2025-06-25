Bobby Sherman dies at 81: All about former teen idol's wife Brigitte Poublon, children and net worth

Bobby Sherman, the beloved former teen idol and singer, has died at the age of 81. His wife, Brigitte Poublon, confirmed the news to Fox News. Sherman had been battling Stage 4 kidney cancer, a diagnosis made public in March 2024. Sherman rose to fame in the 1960s with a wave of pop hits and television roles that cemented his status as a teen heartthrob. Among his most popular singles were Little Woman, Julie, Do Ya Love Me, and La La La. Singer Bobby Sherman, his wife Patricia, and their newborn son Christopher Noel, appear in Los Angeles on Dec. 21, 1972(AP)

All about Bobby Sherman's net worth, family, kids

Bobby Sherman had an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2025, earned through his successful music and acting career, along with his later work in law enforcement.

He is survived by his wife Brigitte Poublon, whom he married in 2011, and two sons, Christopher Noel Sherman and Tyler Carnel Sherman, from his first marriage to Patricia Anne Carnel. He also leaves behind six grandchildren.

Brigitte Poublon is the co-founder and president of the Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation, which has supported education, nutrition, and music initiatives for children in Ada, Ghana, since 2011.

From pop stardom to public service

Sherman’s big break came after he was discovered at a party by Sal Mineo, where Jane Fonda and Natalie Wood heard him sing. They helped him land a gig as a house singer on ABC’s Shindig!

That eventually led to his breakout acting role in Here Comes the Brides, where his popularity skyrocketed. Despite continued musical success and appearances on shows like Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, and Frasier, Sherman made a dramatic shift in the 1970s.

After a guest appearance on Emergency! In 1974, he chose to leave entertainment and became a technical reserve police officer and EMT with the Los Angeles Police Department, Billboard reported. In 1999, he was named LAPD Reserve Officer of the Year. “Bobby gave his all to public service. It was a labor of love for him,” Poublon told Fox News.

FAQs:

1. What was Bobby Sherman’s cause of death?

He died of stage 4 kidney cancer, according to his wife Brigitte Poublon.

2. What was Bobby Sherman famous for?

He was a 60s pop star and actor, known for hit songs and his role in Here Come the Brides.

3. Did Bobby Sherman work outside of entertainment?

Yes, he was a reserve police officer and EMT with the LAPD.

4. What is the Bobby Sherman Foundation?

A charity founded by Sherman and his wife to support children in Ghana with meals, education, and music programs.