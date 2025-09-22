Watch | Phil Wickham performs emotional hymn at Charlie Kirk memorial

Thousands of mourners filled State Farm Stadium in Arizona for the memorial service of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA. Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 while addressing students at Utah Valley University. Phil Wickham performs emotional hymn at Charlie Kirk Memorial as thousands gather.(YouTube/Turning Point USA)

According to a Sky report, music and faith were central to the memorial service. As attendees took their seats, Christian music filled the stadium. The atmosphere blended mourning with worship as the service began.

Charlie Kirk memorial: Phil Wickham’s hymn resonates with crowd

Christian singer-songwriter Phil Wickham delivered a moving rendition of How Great Thou Art. Wickham, an X (formerly Twitter) user said, sang the following lines during Charlie Kirk memorial:

“When Christ shall come with shouts of acclamation and take me home, what joy shall fill my heart! Then I shall bow in humble adoration, and there proclaim, 'My God! How great Thou art!’”

Charlie Kirk memorial: Social media users react to Wickham’s performance

Another user on X posted a clip of Wickham singing at the memorial service in Glendale and wrote, “A must hear - At the Kirk Memorial. I’ve seen Phil Wickham in concert & I’ve sang “How Great Thou Art” solo in church. This is the BEST rendition I’ve ever heard.”

“Love that @philwickham is leading worship ahead of Charlie’s memorial,” wrote another user while sharing a new clip from his performance.

‘X’ user Francisco Gonzalez shared yet another clip of Phil Wickham’s performance at the memorial service and wrote, “13 years ago, Charlie thought he was starting a political movement. He has started a faith revival.”

Meanwhile, a fourth user shared another video of Wickham performing another song titled ‘Living Hope’ at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.

Charlie Kirk Memorial: Trump and MAGA Leaders to Speak

According to Sky, the service also drew political figures, with US President Donald Trump scheduled to speak, along with several key figures from his administration, including Vice President JD Vance. The report added that tech billionaire Elon Musk was also spotted at the service. He was seen interacting with former Florida politician Matt Gaetz and waving to a crowd.

Charlie Kirk assassination

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, a political youth organisation based in Arizona’s Phoenix, was shot dead by Tyler Robinson while he was interacting with students in Utah. After an extensive manhunt, Robinson was taken into custody after he was turned in by his family.

