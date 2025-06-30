Watch. Tommy Hilfiger nearly falls into Venice Canal at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

Tommy Hilfiger had a close call at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding celebration in Venice on Friday. The 74-year-old designer almost fell into the water while getting into a water taxi in front of the newlyweds and a crowd of celebrity guests. Lip reader Nicola Hickling shared what Tommy Hilfiger said after nearly falling into canal.(AFP)

He was walking just ahead of quarterback Tom Brady, who was also attending the event, which many have called the “wedding of the century.” As Hilfiger chatted with people nearby, he tripped and nearly fell into the canal.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling told Daily Mail that at the time of the incident, Hilfiger looked back at Brady, who was standing behind him, and said, “You can go after me.”

The line was moving slowly as the guests—dressed in black-tie outfits—boarded the water taxis one at a time. Some people started chatting while waiting. Hickling said Hilfiger looked to the side and asked, “Why do we need to stand here?”

Also Read: Jeff Bezos was banned from seeing Lauren Sánchez’s wedding dress before their big day? New details emerge

As he tried to take a long step into the boat, he lost his balance. Someone nearby quickly helped steady him. Hilfiger laughed it off, stayed calm, and kept moving. He seemed to trip more than once but brushed it off, smiled, and threw a peace sign to onlookers.

Once he was steady again, Brady reportedly joked with him and asked, “Are you drunk?” Hilfiger made a joke in return, and Brady allegedly followed up with, “Can you just get on?”

In the video, Hilfiger wore a green velvet tuxedo jacket, white dress shirt, and black satin bow tie. He was also holding a plastic water bottle when he nearly slipped.

Bezos and Sanchez officially tied the knot in Venice

Bezos and Sanchez officially tied the knot in Venice after being engaged for two years. The wedding was a grand celebration, with star studded 200 guests. Kim Kardashian, Ellie Goulding, Khloe Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Hilfiger, and Brady were invited to the wedding.

The wedding is said to have cost between $15 million and $20 million. Bezos and Sanchez were already legally married before the ceremony, per the outlet. The source also said Bezos confirmed it himself and added that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement to protect his $244 billion fortune.