New bride Lauren Sanchez flashes massive diamond wedding ring that costs ‘couple of million dollars’

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tied the knot during a three-day wedding celebration in Venice, Italy. One of the key elements from the extravagant affair has left the internet swooning: Lauren's massive wedding engagement ring. While leaving the Aman Venice hotel with the Amazon founder, Lauren flaunted the rings. Here's everything you need to know about the blinding accessory. Lauren Sanchez shows off her wedding engagement ring as she leaves the Aman hotel in Venice. (Reuters)

Lauren Sanchez's wedding engagement ring!

Julia Chafe, a jewellery influencer who gained fame after her videos of covering jewels worn by the Ambani family and celebrities at Anant Ambani's wedding went viral, shared a video on June 28 where she talked about Lauren's wedding engagement ring. According to Julia, Lauren wore two rings - ‘one gigantic ring per hand’ - throughout the festivities, and both the rings, including the wedding ring, are by Lorraine Schwartz.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos leave the Aman Venice hotel in Venice.(REUTERS)

According to Julia, the wedding engagement ring features ‘a massive pink diamond’ that costs just a couple of million dollars. From the looks of it, the massive stone seems to be set up on a gold band. According to Harper's Bazaar, it is a 20-30 carat radiant cut diamond. “Given its unique colour, rarity, and size, the ring is estimated to be worth between $4 and $5 million,” an expert told the publication.

The other diamond ring

As for the second ring, according to Julia, the second ring has an even bigger diamond, set upon a thin gold band. “Rumour has it this upgraded ring is 30 carats, and yes, the setting of that ring is scaring me a lot, but I think that's what I love so much about it…I am overwhelmed,” she said in the clip.

About the Sanchez-Bezos wedding

Lauren and Jeff's wedding was a glitzy affair, attended by Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and others. Approximately 200 guests, including celebrities, royals, and business elites, attended the weekend celebrations in Venice.